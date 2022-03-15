3,670 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

