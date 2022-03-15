$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $400.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,639. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

