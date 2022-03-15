404 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 79,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

