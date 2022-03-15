42,219 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.