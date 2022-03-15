$43.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post $43.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.27 billion and the highest is $44.18 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $177.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $186.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.43 billion to $187.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

