46,100 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE KD opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61.
Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
