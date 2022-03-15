4,888 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 196,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

THO stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

