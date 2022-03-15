4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Update

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:LBPS traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

