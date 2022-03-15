$514.21 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) will report $514.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.41 million and the lowest is $509.00 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $24,443,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,744. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

