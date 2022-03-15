$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $52.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.13 million and the lowest is $49.30 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $47.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $221.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $265.44 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $302.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

TVTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,163. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 81.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

