$605.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will report sales of $605.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.90 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $417.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

