7,000 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NEO stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

