720 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

NYSE ED opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

