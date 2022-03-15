$75.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post $75.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.58 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

