8,126 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

