$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to post sales of $86.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $58.12. 1,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

