A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

NYSE WRK traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

