A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

NYSE WRK traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.