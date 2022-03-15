A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.45. 1,839,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

