A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.67. The stock had a trading volume of 179,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.