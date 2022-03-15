AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

ABBV stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.98. 98,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,198,136. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

