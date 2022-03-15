ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €11.20 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($12.64) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

AAVMY stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

