ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €11.20 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($12.64) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

AAVMY stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

