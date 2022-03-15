Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.02.

NASDAQ ACHC remained flat at $$64.23 on Tuesday. 3,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,088. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

