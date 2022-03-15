Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $897,790. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $5,352,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,324,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.