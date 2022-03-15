Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

