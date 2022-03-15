Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.