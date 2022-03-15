Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $193.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Despite global supply chain woes and unpredictable market conditions, higher sales from its ABL segment along with price increases, and product and productivity improvements drove the first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are driving Acuity Brands’ sales. Although fiscal first quarter gross margins contracted 30 basis points (bps) owing to higher material, labor and freight costs, adjusted operating margin was up 120 bps, thanks to successful leverage of fixed costs. That said, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable over the past two months.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.37.

AYI traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,971. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

