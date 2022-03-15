Acumen Capital Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBG. National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.69.

TSE:IBG opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.17 million and a PE ratio of 21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.80.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

