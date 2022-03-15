Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ADEX stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEX. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $205,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

