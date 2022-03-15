Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

