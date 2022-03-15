Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
