ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, ADTRAN is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. The company is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The buyout of ADVA is likely to disrupt the fiber networking market with a huge pool of complementary assets and strengthen its regional presence. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of cheaper alternative communication technologies weigh on margins. Higher raw material prices and research and development costs for products with high technological obsolescence erode profitability.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $939.14 million, a PE ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

