Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,007,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.