Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. 2,358,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,289,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

