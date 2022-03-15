Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AENZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,888 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AENZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.77. 3,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. Aenza S.A.A. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

