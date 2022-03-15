Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of AFRM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

