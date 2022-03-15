Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Africa Oil stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

AOIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

