Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Alamo Group worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

