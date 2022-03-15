Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $121.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $121,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. 74,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

