Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

