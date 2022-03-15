AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 831.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 22,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

