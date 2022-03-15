Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.