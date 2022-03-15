Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

NYSE GD opened at $233.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

