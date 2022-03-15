Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,826 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $178.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 154.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,525 shares of company stock valued at $45,154,733. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

