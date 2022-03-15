Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ORI opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.