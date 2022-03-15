Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 129,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $324.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

