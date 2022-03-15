Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

