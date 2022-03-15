Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 51 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.31. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $214.56 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

