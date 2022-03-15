Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,297.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,534.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,708.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,819.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,010.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $52,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,604 shares of company stock valued at $259,190,051 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

