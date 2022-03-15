Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 100,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,990. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

