Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

