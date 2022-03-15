Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $13.01

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.37. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 858 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
